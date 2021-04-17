Following the death of Prince Philip, who will now become the next Duke of Edinburgh?

News of Philip‘s passing was announced last week (April 9).

He died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle, with The Queen paying tribute to her “beloved” husband of 73 years.

Today Philip was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, surrounded by his closest family following a moving service.

The ceremony was presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Windsor.

The prince had given a lifetime of service to his wife the Queen and his country.

As the Duke of Edinburgh, he was an ambassador for many charities, movements and causes – not least through the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

But what now happens to the title Duke of Edinburgh?

When was Philip given the title?

Prince Philip was handed the title before of his marriage to the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, in 1947.

The ancient title dates back to 1726.

It was created and first bestowed on Prince Frederick, King George I’s grandson.

Who will be the new Duke of Edinburgh?

It’s widely believed that the title will be passed on to Prince Edward.

He is currently the only son of The Queen and Prince Philip who isn’t yet a duke.

Prince Charles is the Duke of Cornwall, while Prince Andrew is the Duke of York.

In respect of the dukedom of Edinburgh, it was felt, to ensure its survival, that it should pass to another of his sons, this being Prince Edward.

Edward is the Earl of Wessex and married to Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

It’s believed Edward wad previously offered the dukedom of Cambridge by his mother when they married.

However, he reportedly turned it down so that he could become the Duke of Edinburgh once his father passed away.

What have the experts said about Prince Edward?

Constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne explained that the family are keen for the Duke of Edinburgh title to continue.

He said: “In respect of the dukedom of Edinburgh, it was felt, to ensure its survival, that it should pass to another of his sons, this being Prince Edward.”

Indeed, Prince Edward has also contributed to his father’s legacy, working alongside him on his Duke of Edinburgh award scheme.

