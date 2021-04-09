Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to Prince Philip after his death was announced earlier today (April 9).

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away “peacefully” at Windsor Castle this morning, a statement from The Queen read.

Shortly after the news broke, the PM made a heartfelt speech, paying tribute to Philip’s “extraordinary life and work”.

What did Boris Johnson say about death of Prince Philip?

Boris stood outside 10 Downing Street to make his announcement to the waiting media.

He paid tribute to Prince Philip’s “extraordinary life and work” in his speech.

We give thanks as a nation and a kingdom for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Boris said: “He was the longest-serving consort in history, one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the Second World War and, in the invasion of Scilly, where he saved his ship with his quick thinking.

“Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.

“He was an environmentalist and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable. With his Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people.

“We will remember the duke for all of this and above all, his steadfast support for the queen.

“Not just as her consort by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband, her strength and stay for more than 70 years.

“And it is to Her Majesty and her family that our nation’s thoughts must turn today because they have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and in recent years, great-grandfather.”

‘Today we mourn him’

The PM continued: “Speaking on their golden wedding anniversary, Her Majesty said that our country owed her husband a greater debt than he would ever claim and we shall ever know.

“And I’m sure that estimate is correct.

“So we mourn him today with Her Majesty The Queen. We offer our condolences to her and all her family.

“And we give thanks as a nation and a kingdom for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.”

What did the official death announcement say?

Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that HM the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.”

