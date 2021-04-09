After reports that Prince Philip was “closely involved” in plans for his own funeral, will he be given a state funeral?

The senior royal’s death was announced earlier today (April 9).

Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

It’s known he was very much a no-nonsense man, who wanted no fuss made for what would have been his 100th birthday later this year.

But what will happen with his funeral?

It’s not thought Prince Philip will have a state funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Will Prince Philip have a state funeral?

Prince Philip is not expected to have a state funeral.

Instead, it’s thought he will be given a royal ceremonial funeral.

He will not lie in state because he didn’t want a “fuss”, it’s claimed.

What do we know about the funeral?

It’s thought a service will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

However, things are a little up in the air given that the country is in the midst of a pandemic.

Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the royal household, will be in charge of arrangements.

The Queen will sign off the funeral plans and confirm a period of mourning.

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will the funeral be on TV?

The funeral will be shown on television, it’s thought.

Over the next few days, it’s thought Philip’s coffin will move to St James’s Palace in London.

The Queen is also expected to broadcast a televised message to the nation at some stage over the next few days.

In pre-COVID times, there would be early morning rehearsals over the next week for a gun carriage and procession through the streets of London, and another in Windsor.

Usually, the day before his funeral, the coffin would be moved to the Queen’s Chapel to allow an easier transfer to the gun carriage.

A military procession would take place from St James’s Palace, down Marlborough Road and up The Mall.

The carriage holding the coffin would then pass around the Queen Victoria Memorial, Buckingham Palace and up Constitution Hill to Wellington Arch.

While the Queen would go straight to Windsor, members of the military would lead the procession, with the royal family walking behind.

At Wellington Arch, there will be a royal salute before the coffin is moved to a hearse and taken to Windsor.

What will happen in Windsor?

Once the coffin arrives, there would be a slow procession driven up the Long Walk with members of the royal family following behind.

It would move up the Long Walk, through Cambridge Gate and then onto Park Street, High Street, past the Guildhall and Castle Hill and in through the Henry VIII gate.

The funeral is expected to be carried out by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

A private burial at Frogmore Gardens, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, is expected to follow.

St George’s Chapel is said to be the venue Prince Philip has chosen for his funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How long will the mourning period be?

The Queen will officially be in mourning for the next eight days.

As such, she will not carry out any duties – not even in private.

Following that, a 30-day period of official mourning will take place.

MPs will wear black armbands and black ties and flags across the country will fly at half mast.

The exception is the Royal Standard, the flag which flies above Buckingham Palace when Her Majesty is in residence.

It is never flown at half mast.

Was Prince Philip involved in his funeral plans?

It’s been reported that, yes, Prince Philip was involved in arrangements.

While he is entitled to a full state funeral, he is said to have wanted to avoid “a fuss”.

Instead, he is said to have preferred something more private.

In normal times, guests would include family, friends and Commonwealth heads of state.

It’s not clear how COVID-19 will affect the funeral plans.

