Kate Middleton may have supportive husband Prince William to lean on when the glare of the spotlight becomes a little too much.
But nothing beats a catch up with the girls when it comes to letting off steam and having a good old gossip.
The Duchess of Cambridge has a group of firm friends, some of whom she’s known since her school days, to turn to when only the ear of a very best friend will do.
So who are her closest confidantes? Read on and we’ll let you know.
Kate Middleton and her friends: ‘Best friend’ Emilia Jardin-Paterson
Kate and Emilia went to Marlborough College together and she’s often dubbed her “best friend”.
Emilia did what all good friends do and rallied round when Kate split from William back in 2007.
She helped Kate pack up her troubles and shipped her off on a girlie trip to Ibiza.
Interior designer Emilia is such a good friend that she reportedly helped redecorate Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace.
And, not only that, she’s also one of Prince George’s godmothers.
Her husband David also went to Eton with William.
Double dates with Laura Meade and her husband James
Lady Laura Meade is married to James Meade, one of William’s best friends, and it’s thought the ladies grew close through their husbands.
Laura is Prince Louis’ godmother and has often been seen socialising with the young family.
Kate and Laura have also been seen enjoying Royal Ascot together, with Laura accompanying Kate as she made her Royal Ascot debut back in 2016.
She’s the daughter of the eighth Earl of Romney, and watched as her husband co-delivered the best man’s speech at the royal wedding in 2011.
The boys know each other from Eton.
Kate Middleton and her friends: Zoe Warren
Zoe and Kate are firm friends, with the family having long been connected to the royal family.
Zoe is married to Jake Warren, whose father is the Queen’s racing advisor – and racing runs in the family.
Son Jake runs a stud farm with his dad.
The family are so loved by the royals that Zoe’s daughter Zalie was even bridesmaid for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Princess Charlotte’s godmother Sophie Carter
Kate and William are so fond of Sophie they asked her to be only daughter Charlotte’s godmother.
Sophie is a close friend of Kate’s and lives near the royals in Norfolk.
Charlotte was bridesmaid at Sophie’s wedding, and Kate and Sophie have been spotted at Wimbledon together.
Sophie has also attended Christmas Day church services with the royals.
Kate’s childhood friend Trini Foyle
Kate and Trini have been friends since they were 14 after attending Marlborough together.
They studied together in Edinburgh – Trini at Edinburgh University and Kate at St Andrews.
And good old Trini was also on hand for wild nights out during Kate’s brief split from William.
Trini has a son, Alexander, with husband Ted.
He’s a similar age to Prince George and the women have often been seen taking the kids for playdates in Kensington Gardens.
She’s also one of Prince Louis’ godparents.
Kate Middleton and her friends: Alicia Fox-Pitt
Alicia and Kate have been friends since their days at Marlborough College.
The ladies were both members of the Sisterhood rowing team and Alicia has lifted the lid on what kind of sportswoman Kate was back in the day.
She has said: “She is a very gifted sportswoman and we played a lot of sport together at school.”
Kate’s newest confidante
It’s thought Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe is one of Kate’s newest pals.
She’s a teacher at Thomas’s Battersea, the school attended by George and Charlotte in London.
Lucy is married to Prince William’s friend Thomas van Straubenzee and the couple have been pictured attending a church service alongside the Queen at Sandringham.
