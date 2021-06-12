The Queen attended Trooping the Colour today to mark her official birthday and she was joined by the Duke of Kent. But who is he?

Her Majesty celebrated her official birthday on Saturday (June 12) with a reduced parade in the grounds of Windsor Castle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke of Kent joined the Queen, 95, during the ceremony. But what is his relation to the monarch?

Her Majesty marked her official birthday today (Credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Pool/Shutterstock)

The Queen attends Trooping the Colour: Who is sat next to her?

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, 85, sat alongside Her Majesty and is her cousin through their fathers, Prince George, Duke of Kent and King George VI.

Edward is the eldest child of the late Prince George and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark.

He is also the first cousin once removed of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, via his mother, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark.

The Duke of Kent attended the ceremony wearing his full military uniform and bearskin. He’s Colonel of the Scots Guard.

The Queen joined by her cousin the Duke of Kent (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the Queen’s official birthday and why does she have two?

The Queen’s official birthday is marked on the second Saturday of June each year. Her actual birthday is on April 21.

The tradition of an official birthday stems back to 1748, during the reign of King George II.

As the King’s birthday fell in late autumn, the weather wasn’t ideal for a public celebration.

The Queen’s actual birthday falls on April 21 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This meant his birthday celebrations combined with the Trooping the Colour parade in the summer.

Traditionally, a parade in London celebrates the Queen’s official birthday.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 celebrations became scaled down.

The parade closed with a fly-past (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened during the mini parade today?

The Queen watched on as a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle was held by the Household Division and Her Majesty’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards trooped.

The parade closed with a fly-past by the Red Arrows as well as a 41 Gun Royal Salute by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Her Majesty beamed as she wore a grey Angela Kelly coat, a matching hat and an aquamarine bar brooch.

