Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying their upmost to maintain a good relationship with the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior royal roles last year and now live in California.

The couple recently welcomed their second child – a daughter named Lilibet after Her Majesty – and now want to “keep the peace” with the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘trying to keep the peace’

A source told US Weekly: “It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals.

“All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the Queen in order to keep the peace.”

Duke and Duchess pay tribute to Queen with Lili’s name

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess recently welcomed their baby girl.

They paid tribute to Her Majesty and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana with their daughter’s name.

A statement on their Archewell website read: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Harry and Meghan recently hit back at reports they didn’t ask the Queen if they could use the name Lilibet for their daughter.

A spokesperson for the couple told the BBC: “The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called.

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor.”

The rep said had the Queen not been supportive, then Harry and Meghan “would not have used the name”.

Royal experts have speculated whether the arrival of Lilibet will help Harry and Meghan heal their ‘rift’ with the royal family.

In addition, according to The Telegraph, Prince Charles has been speaking to son Harry “frequently” since Lili was born.

