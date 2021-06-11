In latest Prince Harry news, the Duke has reportedly been stripped of his HRH title at a Princess Diana exhibition.

The Duke of Sussex‘s title – His Royal Highness – was removed from a placard at the event which has put his late mother’s wedding dress on display.

After Harry and wife Meghan Markle quit their senior royal roles, they were allowed to keep their HRH titles but not use them.

Prince Harry’s HRH title was removed from the exhibition (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Prince Harry news?

Last week, it was revealed the display had used the title.

The Royal Collection Trust later said it was an “administrative error” and that it would be changed.

Now, photos emerged and Harry’s HRH title was no longer there.

Diana’s wedding dress is going on display (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The placard next to Diana’s dress now reads: “Lent by HRH the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.”

Last year, the palace confirmed the Sussexes would not use their HRH titles after stepping back from royal life.

A statement read: “With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

“While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

Harry due to return to the UK next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the royal family.”

Meanwhile, next month, Harry is expected to return to the UK for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue.

The statue is being put up to honour what would have been her 60th birthday.

However, some experts have cast doubt on Harry returning as he’s recently welcomed his second child with Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to their daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter on June 4 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Harry return to the UK next month?

Before Lilibet’s birth, royal expert Russell Myers told talkRADIO: “Will it be a convenient excuse that he doesn’t need to come over and face the family?

“Some quarters of the family did give him a frosty reception [at Philip’s funeral in April] and perhaps that did shock him somewhat.”

In addition, reports claim the Queen has invited her grandson to lunch for a “chance to talk things through”.

