Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘rift’ with the royal family is “very sad”, Prince Edward has said.

The Earl of Wessex, 57, spoke out about the Sussexes in a new interview with CNN this week.

During the chat, Edward opened up about the “excessive intrusion” all senior royals have faced over the years – but ultimately wished the pair luck.

Prince Edward has opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Edward say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

When asked about the “family rift which is undeniably there”, he joked: “Are you euphemistically referring to Harry and Meghan?

“It’s very sad. Weirdly we’ve all been there before – we’ve all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives.”

In addition, the Duke shared: “We’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and, listen, we wish them the very best of luck.

We’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and, listen, we wish them the very best of luck.

“It’s a really hard decision.”

Edward later added: “It’s difficult for everyone but that’s families for you.”

Furthermore, the Queen’s youngest son congratulated the couple on the birth of their newborn daughter, Lilibet.

Read more: Prince Harry takes break from paternity leave for important charity cause

He went on: “Fantastic news about the baby – that’s great. I hope they’ll be very happy.”

And Edward also opened up about his mother, Her Majesty, who sadly lost her husband Prince Philip in April.

The Duke added: “I think [she’s] actually doing remarkably well.”

Harry and Meghan hit back at name claims

Meanwhile, Edward’s interview comes days after Harry and Meghan were forced to hit back at false reports.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Lili on June 4, shared a statement to address rumours they ‘didn’t ask’ the Queen for permission to use the name.

A spokesperson for the couple told the BBC: “The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called.

Prince Edward admitted their family rift is ‘very sad’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor.

“Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

Despite the family rift, it’s also believed Harry is in “regular” contact with his father, Prince Charles.

Read more: Queen ‘may Zoom Harry, Meghan and baby Lilibet’ as couple ‘support’ her on Prince Philip’s birthday

Prince Edward spoke out in a new interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after the Duke, 36, made a series of claims against his family in a number of interviews.

Last month, Harry appeared to make a dig at Charles’ parenting during a podcast appearance with Dax Shepard.

In addition, he also accused the royal family of “total neglect” during his Apple TV+ mental health series, The Me You Can’t See, with Oprah Winfrey.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.