The Queen will celebrate her official birthday next weekend at her Windsor Castle home.

Plans for an extravagant four-day weekend to celebrate her platinum jubilee in 2022 were announced earlier this week.

However, much like last year, the monarch‘s official birthday will be a quieter affair due to ongoing COVID restrictions.

The Queen will celebrate her official birthday at Windsor Castle (Credit: Splash News)

So how will the Queen celebrate her official birthday?

The Queen’s official birthday falls on Saturday June 12 and usually she celebrates with the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London.

However, a more scaled down version will once again take place, it has been revealed today (June 4).

Posting to the Royal Family Twitter page, a post confirmed: “The Queen will mark her Official Birthday on Saturday 12th June.

“Her Majesty will view a parade held by the Household Division and The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards will be trooped in the Quadrangle of #WindsorCastle.”

It’ll take place in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle like last year (Credit: Splash News)

The Duke of Kent will accompany the Queen

More details of the day were posted on the royal family website.

There, it was revealed that the Duke of Kent will accompany the monarch on the day.

He is colonel of the Scots Guards.

The Queen will mark her Official Birthday on Saturday 12th June.

The statement added: “The parade will be led by the Foot Guards, who will be joined in the Quadrangle by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

“Music will be played by a Massed Band of the Household Division, which will include 1st Battalion Scots Guards Pipes and Drums.”

It added: “Upon The Queen and The Duke of Kent’s arrival in the Quadrangle, Her Majesty and His Royal Highness will be greeted by a Royal Salute, and the National Anthem.

“The parade will commence with the Musical Troop as the Band plays. The Colour will then be trooped through the ranks, and the parade will conclude with a second Royal Salute.”

It concluded: “The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will then fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute, to mark Her Majesty’s Official Birthday, from the East Lawn at Windsor Castle.”

It hasn’t been confirmed that the parade will be televised. However, the smaller Trooping the Colour parade was on the news channels last year.

So how old is the Queen and why does she have two birthdays?

The Queen turned 95 on April 21.

The tradition of the British monarch celebrating two birthdays stems back to 1748.

It first happened during the reign of King George II.

As his birthday fell in November, the weather wasn’t suitable for a large public celebration.

So he decided to combine it with an annual military parade in the summer, when the weather would hopefully be nice.

