The Queen’s official birthday parade Trooping the Colour will not go ahead in 2021.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that the celebrations won’t happen following a consultation with Government and other relevant parties.

The parade usually happens in June to mark Her Majesty’s official birthday.

The statement read: “Following consultation with Government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen’s Official Birthday Parade – Trooping the Colour – will not go ahead in London this year…

“…options for an alternative in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, are being considered.

“The annual Garter service, usually held in June, will not take place this year either.”

Last year, the event also became cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the Queen attended the celebrations at Windsor Castle.

A small number of Welsh Guardsmen and military musicians took part in the ceremony, replacing the traditional Trooping the Colour.

Meanwhile, the news of the 2021 Trooping the Colour being cancelled comes amid a turbulent time for the Royal Family.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview.

The couple made several bombshell claims about their time as senior royals.

One included Meghan alleging that there were ‘concerns’ within the family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be.

Oprah later confirmed Harry had told her it wasn’t the Queen nor Prince Philip who allegedly made the comment.

Meanwhile, Harry also opened up in the interview.

He claimed he was “cut off” financially by the Royal Family after he and Meghan stepped back from royal life.

Queen ‘standing by the couple’

Recent reports have claimed that the Queen is “sad not angry” by the fallout but will stand by the couple.

A source told The Sun: “She is not angry, she is just sad. They have always worried about him [Harry] and the Queen feels very protective about him.”

