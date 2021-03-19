In latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the Queen is reportedly “sad not angry” following their Oprah interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made several bombshell revelations and claims during the tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

After the interview, the Queen issued a statement to confirm a private family investigation into the claims.

One allegation made by the couple claimed there were ‘concerns’ within the family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be.

The Queen reportedly standing by Meghan and Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan news

Since then, Harry has reportedly had “unproductive” talks with dad Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty will reportedly stand by the couple as she feels “very protective” over her grandson.

A source told The Sun: “She is not angry, she is just sad. They have always worried about him [Harry] and the Queen feels very protective about him.

The Queen reportedly “protective” over grandson Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“They always tried to support him when Meghan came along.”

The insider added: “They all worried less about him when Meghan was on the scene as he seemed so happy.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Earlier this month, Meghan and Harry’s race allegation shocked viewers who tuned in.

Oprah later confirmed Harry had told her it wasn’t the Queen nor Prince Philip who allegedly made the comment.

Harry and Meghan made bombshell claims in their interview (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What did Harry and Meghan say in the interview?

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan revealed she felt suicidal during her pregnancy with Archie.

However, she claimed she asked someone at the Palace for help and she was told it “wouldn’t be good for The Institution”.

Harry also opened up in the interview, claiming he was “cut off” financially by the Royal Family after he and Meghan stepped back from royal life.

In addition, Harry said he felt “let down” by his father, who he said stopped taking his calls after he and Meghan left the UK.

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace issued a statement.

It read: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”

The statement said they’ll be “taken very seriously” and “addressed by the family privately”.

