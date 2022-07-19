Split image of Meghan Markle and Prince Charles
Royals

Meghan Markle shot down Prince Charles’ ‘unrealistic’ plea to ‘see her dad and make this stop’

Allegations made in Tom Bower's new book

By Entertainment Daily

Prince Charles became frustrated with Meghan Markle‘s attitude towards her father, the bombshell new book by Tom Bower has claimed.

According to the biography, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Charles suggested the duchess make up with her dad Thomas Markle.

But after the Prince of Wales made the comment, the suggestion was reportedly swiftly shot down by Meghan, 40.

Meghan Markle
Thomas Markle has spoken about Meghan publicly numerous times (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Charles’ suggestion to Meghan shot down

After Prince Harry, 37, married Meghan in 2018, Charles said Meghan should fly to Mexico. Bower claims this was to sort things about with her dad, Thomas.

Read more: Prince Harry’s appearance leaves royal fans stunned on latest outing with Meghan

Tom Bower claimed that just a few weeks after the royal wedding, Charles had a conference with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?

It was mainly to come to an agreement on how Meghan could fix her fractured relationship with her dad.

But Bowers claims that Charles said to Harry: “Can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?”

Prince Charles allegedly became frustrated with Meghan (Credit: Splash News)

But Meghan is said to have dismissed the idea straight away. According to the book, she said it would be “completely unrealistic”.

She added that if she flew to her dad’s house in Mexico, she wouldn’t be able to speak to Thomas “without causing a frenzy of media attention and intrusion that could bring more embarrassment to the royal family”.

Frustration over Meghan Markle

And the book claims that by July 2018, Charles became increasingly frustrated with Meghan’s behaviour.

He said of his new daughter-in-law that he’d “never really understood her or what she wanted”.

Thomas missed the wedding, which took place in May 2018, saying he was too ill to go. It’s said he was having heart surgery at the time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day
Thomas Markle was too ill to attend Meghan’s wedding in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Despite numerous interviews where Thomas has spoken of his feelings towards Meghan, the duchess has never responded.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

The controversial new book, set for release on July 21, contains numerous accusations and claims about the duchess.

It not only has various revelations about what went on behind the scenes over the last few years but also features “interviews from insiders who have never spoken before”.

Neither Meghan nor Harry have had any say over what has been included – they haven’t commented on it publicly, either.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Scarlett Moffatt and Alison Hammond talking on This Morning
This Morning fans declare ’shame on you’ as Scarlett Moffatt is fat-shamed after appearance on show
Nick Knowles at the Cheltenham Festival 2020 Day One
Nick Knowles urges fans to ’shop them to the police’ as he slams ‘mindless cruelty to animals’
Richard Arnold on GMB today
Richard Arnold confirms ‘tension’ with GMB co-star as they clash during today’s show
Prince Harry giving a speech at the UN conference in New York
Prince Harry’s appearance leaves royal fans stunned on latest outing with Meghan
RANVIR SINGH and Ed Balls looking annoyed on GMB
GMB fans ’switch off’ as complaints flood in over Ed and Ranvir’s behaviour
Scarlett Moffatt and Alison Hammond talking on This Morning
This Morning fans declare ’shame on you’ as Scarlett Moffatt is fat-shamed after appearance on show