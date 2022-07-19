Prince Charles became frustrated with Meghan Markle‘s attitude towards her father, the bombshell new book by Tom Bower has claimed.

According to the biography, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Charles suggested the duchess make up with her dad Thomas Markle.

But after the Prince of Wales made the comment, the suggestion was reportedly swiftly shot down by Meghan, 40.

Thomas Markle has spoken about Meghan publicly numerous times (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Charles’ suggestion to Meghan shot down

After Prince Harry, 37, married Meghan in 2018, Charles said Meghan should fly to Mexico. Bower claims this was to sort things about with her dad, Thomas.

Read more: Prince Harry’s appearance leaves royal fans stunned on latest outing with Meghan

Tom Bower claimed that just a few weeks after the royal wedding, Charles had a conference with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?

It was mainly to come to an agreement on how Meghan could fix her fractured relationship with her dad.

But Bowers claims that Charles said to Harry: “Can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?”

Prince Charles allegedly became frustrated with Meghan (Credit: Splash News)

But Meghan is said to have dismissed the idea straight away. According to the book, she said it would be “completely unrealistic”.

She added that if she flew to her dad’s house in Mexico, she wouldn’t be able to speak to Thomas “without causing a frenzy of media attention and intrusion that could bring more embarrassment to the royal family”.

Frustration over Meghan Markle

And the book claims that by July 2018, Charles became increasingly frustrated with Meghan’s behaviour.

He said of his new daughter-in-law that he’d “never really understood her or what she wanted”.

Thomas missed the wedding, which took place in May 2018, saying he was too ill to go. It’s said he was having heart surgery at the time.

Thomas Markle was too ill to attend Meghan’s wedding in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Despite numerous interviews where Thomas has spoken of his feelings towards Meghan, the duchess has never responded.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

The controversial new book, set for release on July 21, contains numerous accusations and claims about the duchess.

It not only has various revelations about what went on behind the scenes over the last few years but also features “interviews from insiders who have never spoken before”.

Neither Meghan nor Harry have had any say over what has been included – they haven’t commented on it publicly, either.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.