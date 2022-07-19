The latest pictures of Prince Harry attending a UN conference in New York have certainly raised eyebrows.

Harry was seen giving a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly for Nelson Mandela Day yesterday (July 18).

But royal fans were taken aback when they noticed Prince Harry’s “scruffy” appearance.

And, not only that, they demanded for him to get a haircut!

Harry gave a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly for Nelson Mandela Day (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry latest: Duke spotted in New York

Prince Harry was spotted in New York with his wife Meghan Markle at the UN General Assembly for Nelson Mandela Day.

During his heartwarming keynote speech, Harry spoke out on the “rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States” and explained that Roe V Wade was a “global assault on democracy and freedom”.

But despite his inspirational words, people couldn’t stop looking at Prince Harry’s scruffy appearance.

During the hot and humid weather yesterday, Harry shocked many royal fans with his long and messy hair and his “crumpled” suit.

Some even dared to say that he looked “homeless”!

Fans are shocked by Harry’s ‘scruffy’ appearance in New York yesterday (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans beg Harry to get a haircut

Royal fans have since been begging Prince Harry to get a haircut after seeing his “scruffy” appearance in New York yesterday.

They jumped to Twitter to criticise the Duke of Sussex’s “scruffy” mop and “nasty” beard.

Posting on Twitter, one commented: “I think Prince Harry’s largest offence is that haircut. Who’s he trying to fool? Shave your head dude. Regardless of what you have to say, no one’s going to take you seriously looking like a homeless clown.”

Another fan said: “Harry needs a professional haircut and beard trim. Better yet, shave off all that nasty fuzz.”

Someone else also added: “Harry’s looking thrilled again. Why does he always look crumpled and scruffy?”

