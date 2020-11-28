The Queen has reportedly chosen the two households that will form part of her ‘bubble’ over the Christmas period.

Rules set out by the Government will allow a maximum of three households to get together over the festive period.

It’s been said that Her Majesty will stick to the new guidelines just like everyone else.

And in a move that may surprise some people, the monarch has allegedly selected her youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie to join her on the big day.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip usually host at their Sandringham home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her Majesty to ‘set a good example’

The Queen, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, usually spend Christmas with a large number of family members at their home in Sandringham, Norfolk.

However, that won’t be able to happen this year due to the government’s three-household rule.

Writing for the Mail Online, Richard Eden passed on what he’d been told by a source.

He said: “The Queen will set a good example and abide by the rules, so who will be in the ‘royal bubble’? I hear there may be a surprise in store.”

“Prince Edward and his family will be one of the two in her bubble.”

If the claims are true, that means Her Majesty will be joined by her youngest son, his wife the Countess of Wessex and their two children, Louise, 17, and James, 12.

Could Edward and Sophie be joining the Queen this Christmas? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Other relations of the Queen to potentially miss out

The Queen is reported to be close to Sophie, 55.

However, some people will have expected both Prince Charles – the Queen’s oldest son – and Prince William to be in attendance.

If Edward and family get an invite, one of those will have to miss out.

According to Eden’s source, however, this might be part of an ‘ingenious plan’ to keep everyone happy.

Many people would expect William and Kate to get an invite to the Queen’s gathering (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He wrote: “If they go to Sandringham, their traditional Boxing Day shoot could still take place, enabling them to see members of the family unable to join them on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

The nationwide three-household bubble will last from December 23 until the 27.

The tier system is likely to return after that.

