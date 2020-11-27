Royal Family have ‘difficult’ decade ahead warns expert after three key royals step down

An anti-monarchy news expert has warned of the ‘difficult’ years that lay ahead for the Royal Family.

Indeed, over the course of the last year Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all stepped down from their senior royal roles.

And Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, says he expects the nation’s favourite royal, The Queen to die within the next few years.

But he reckons that the remaining top royals – Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton – are too ‘dull’ to maintain the popularity that The Queen has had throughout her reign.

What does this news prediction mean for the Royal Family?

Speaking to The Express, Graham warned of the tough decade that likely awaits the Royal Family.

He said: “I think the monarchy has a difficult decade ahead…Meghan and Harry have left, the Queen is withdrawing more and more due to her age and she is likely to die before the end of the decade.

“You are left with the only recognisable royals as Charles, William and Kate. Charles does not have the same warmth and support others have and quite frankly William and Kate are rather dull and uninspiring,”

Before adding: “It is all going to take a lot of shine off the monarchy.”

Of course Meghan and Harry and Andrew chose to step down from their roles for very different reasons.

Harry and Meghan left for a new life in America and have since set up their new home in Montecito, California.

And they’ve even signed a massive production deal with Netflix, said to be worth upwards of £100 million.

However, Prince Andrew stepped down on account with his prior involvement with the now deceased and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Is Prince Charles scaling the Royal Family back?

The Duke of York has faded from public view ever since he announced his stepping down in November of last year.

Despite Graham’s stark warning, this will likely come as unsurprising news to Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales has been reportedly scaling back the Royal Family for years now.

In preparation of the family taking a less wider role and public costs for its future generations.

So far he has already cut back public funding for certain roles. This has included Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie no longer receiving public funding.



And one royal expert, Brittani Barger, told The Sun last year that Prince Andrew’s scandal will only strengthen big brother Charles’ plans.

She said: “I think the Andrew crisis has definitely strengthened Prince Charles’s desire for a slimmed-down monarchy.

“Prince Andrew is now out of the picture. I don’t see him ever undertaking royal duties again, and any hope that his daughters would is now gone.

“I think when it’s all said and done, the monarchy will be Charles and his children and grandchildren.”

