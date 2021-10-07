The Queen today (Thursday October 7) stunned royal fans by wearing a bold and delightful orange coat at an event at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch, 95, chose an outfit that helped to banish the grey autumn clouds and was very much on-trend colour-wise.

The Queen wore bold and daring colours today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the Queen do at Buckingham Palace today?

Her Majesty hosted an event at the Palace with her youngest son, Prince Edward.

In fact, it was the first event to be held at Buckingham Palace since the Covid pandemic began.

The event was to launch the Queen’s Baton Relay for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, to be held in Birmingham.

The Queen placed a message inside a baton and handed it over to Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox (who also recently won Celebrity MasterChef).

England squash player Declan James and Olympic Gold medal-winning Welsh boxer Lauren Price then took the baton around the Queen Victoria Memorial.

It was then passed on to other baton carriers down The Mall.

Her Majesty with son Edward at Buckingham Palace (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Overseeing the ceremony was the Queen and her son, Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Her Majesty stunned those present by wearing a brightly-coloured coat with matching hat, which featured a flower decoration.

On the coat, she wore a Nizam of Hyderabad Rose brooch and held a black handbag.

The Queen looked radiant according to fans (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

Her Majesty looked ‘radiant’ this week

Earlier this week, fans gushed over Her Majesty and her “radiant” appearance.

Queen Elizabeth was at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (October 6) to meet the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery.

Fans couldn’t wait to praise her on social media.

Once said: “I am loving these magnificent photos. Our beloved Queen looks radiant with a lovely smile.”

Another tweeted: “She looks so happy again.”