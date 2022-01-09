The Queen will mark the 40th birthday of Kate Middleton today (January 9) by sharing a sweet gesture with her “firm favourite”.

Kate and the Queen – who were only introduced after she had been dating Prince William for five years – are now firm friends.

And one royal expert has revealed the lengths Her Majesty will go to today on Kate’s big birthday.

Kate Middleton celebrates her 40th birthday today (Credit: Splash News)

What will the Queen do to mark birthday of Kate Middleton?

According to royal expert Charles Rae, the Queen will be involved in Kate’s big 4-0 – albeit remotely.

He exclusively told Entertainment Daily: “I am certain the Queen will be wishing Catherine a happy returns – even if it is by Zoom.”

He added that this is because “Her Majesty is still isolating at Windsor”.

Charles also shared a detail about Kate’s relationship with the Queen, and how highly the monarch regards the Duchess of Cambridge.

“Catherine is a firm favourite with the Queen,” he concluded.

Kate will celebrate at home with William, George, Charlotte and Louis (Credit: Splash News)

How will William celebrate with Kate?

According to Charles, Kate’s hubby will push the boat out for her big birthday, lavishing her with an “expensive” gift.

He also suggested that she will spend her “milestone’ birthday at home with her family, and they may even have a little soiree.

He told ED!: “Catherine is bound to be at home with the family on her milestone birthday.

“She will spend time with William and the children and there will be, I believe, a family party.”

Kate is said to be a ‘firm favourite’ of the Queen (Credit: Splash News)

It won’t be ‘extravagant’

However, with the Queen scaling back her Christmas plans, it’s unlikely Kate will have a big raucous do.

Instead, Charles commented: “Reports have already said she is not planning any lavish celebration.

“Bear in mind the Queen cancelled her Christmas in effect as a result of COVID and I doubt Catherine would want to be seen doing something extravagant during this pandemic.”

