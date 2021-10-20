Royal fans concerned for Queen’s health after latest royal engagement

The Queen has sparked concerns over her health following her royal engagement yesterday (October 19).

The 95-year-old monarch appeared in good spirits as she hosted a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.

But following the event, some royals fans were quick to voice their concerns for the Queen.

♻️ The Global Investment Summit comes ahead of the Royal Family’s attendance at events in Glasgow for the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in November. It aims to showcase the best of British innovation and highlight the UK’s role in green investment and clean technologies. pic.twitter.com/ERAiBm0Vg8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 19, 2021

It came after the Royal Family‘s official Twitter page posted a brief video from the event.

The clip showed Her Majesty greeting a number of influential business leaders from around the world.

Prince Charles and Prince William also joined the Queen on the night.

At one point, the trio were seen shaking hands with the guests.

Meanwhile, the royals also mingled with the likes of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But while they appeared to be having a good time, fans took issue with the lack of masks and social distancing.

The Queen has sparked health concerns after her latest royal engagement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen sparks health concerns

Taking to Twitter, one said: “All that hand shaking… and no gloves. Plus up close and personal in a crowded room… please take care Ma’am…and our future king, Prince Charles.”

Another added: “Shaking hands? No masks? Just wow.”

In addition, a third wrote: “They are shaking hands with Covid floating around & new variant in UK! I sure would make sure Queen had on gloves.”

Please take care Ma’am!

A fourth shared: “Quarantined for 10 days, negative test, vaccinated, masked, no hand shaking, outdoor only. With new variants and breakthrough cases, please, please be cautious with Her Majesty. Lovely but terrifying to see this.”

A fifth complained: “Looks like a bloody super spreader event to me. For goodness sake, show some leadership, masks, ventilation, space.”

Another tweeted: “Ma’am I worry when I see you in a crowded room of unmasked people. Please take care.”

No masks? — Janice (@skygazer181) October 19, 2021

They'll all have been thoroughly tested to within an inch of their lives — Janice Hopes (@JaniceHopes2) October 20, 2021

We need the normalcy. They would have all been tested to an inch of their lives.

I applaud it 👏🏼 — Missparkles (@Missparkles88) October 20, 2021

However, one pointed out: “They’ll all have been thoroughly tested to within an inch of their lives.”

A second stated: “We need the normalcy. They would have all been tested to an inch of their lives. I applaud it.”

Meanwhile, it comes after reports suggested that the Queen is planning a quiet Christmas this year, following the death of husband Prince Philip.

A source told The Sun: “She is becoming a little less resilient and needs a little more help – although she is doing well for somebody of her age.

“Her courtiers have noticed the Queen becoming more weary and perhaps more fragile than she was – and who could be surprised?”

