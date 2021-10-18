The Queen ‘becoming more weary’ as she plans ‘quiet Christmas’ following Philip’s death

The Queen is reportedly becoming ‘more weary’ and planning a quiet Christmas this year following the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Her Majesty‘s husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, died in April of this year at the age of 99.

Now, following a tough year, the Queen is apparently wanting to have smaller festive celebrations.

The Queen news

And this means, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be flying over to the UK with their children as previously reported.

A source told The Sun: “The Queen has suffered a lot this year, including the death of her beloved husband.

“She is becoming a little less resilient and needs a little more help – although she is doing well for somebody of her age.

“Her courtiers have noticed the Queen becoming more weary and perhaps more fragile than she was – and who could be surprised?”

Harry and Meghan latest

It comes after royal experts suggested Harry and Meghan could return to the UK for Christmas.

The couple stepped back from their senior royal roles last March.

They now live in America with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Royal Family haven’t seen much of Archie, two, and haven’t yet met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby daughter Lili, who was born in June.

Katie Nicholl, author of Harry And Meghan: Life, Loss, And Love, told Closer magazine: “Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity.

“There may be a softening, which could pave the way for a healing of the family rift.

“It’s certainly what the Queen wants. Prince Charles would like to see his grandchildren. A meet-up suggests they hope to move on and sort things out.”

Meanwhile, next year is set to a busy one for the Queen as she’ll mark her Platinum Jubilee.

To commemorate 70 years on the throne, the monarch will enjoy a string of celebrations in June 2022.

