The Queen reveals spectacular Christmas tree ahead of ‘quiet’ celebrations with Prince Philip this year

The Queen has revealed her spectacular Christmas tree this year.

The Monarch, 94, shared on social media a towering tree adorned with high-end decorations.

Nestled at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, the tree looks quite magnificent.

Sharing in view of The Queen’s some 8.4 million Instagram followers, the Royal Family shared: “Deck the Halls with Boughs of Holly.

Christmas 2020 will be very different for The Queen (Credit: SplashNews)

Where is The Queen’s Christmas tree this year?

“The magnificent 20-foot-high Norway spruce tree is pictured in St George’s Hall. The tree was taken from Windsor Great Park and has been dressed with hundreds of iridescent glass and mirrored ornaments.

“The Christmas displays at Windsor Castle are now open to the public. Follow the link ‘Visiting Royal Palaces’ in our bio to find out more.”

Admirers of the opulent display rushed to congratulate Her Majesty on its beauty.

One user gushed: “Such beauty found during sad times. Thank you for sharing it with us!”

The Queen and Prince Philip are planning to celebrate Christmas ‘quietly’ (Credit: SplashNews)

How is The Queen celebrating Christmas in 2020?

While another user praised: “Wow. Now that is a Christmas tree! Wish to see this someday.”

And a third user complimented: “Wow. So lovely – bit of cheer!”

The tree reveal comes just days after Buckingham Palace confirmed The Queen’s Christmas plans.

Her Majesty shall remain at Windsor Castle for a ‘quiet Christmas’ with her husband Prince Philip.

The Palace said in a statement: “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

This will be the first time in 33 years The Queen won’t be spending Christmas at Sandringham.

The Monarch and Prince Philip have sheltered together throughout the pandemic.

They have been looked after by a team of staff under ‘HMS Bubble.’ Their staff have worked in rotation and self-isolating between shifts.

It remains unknown if The Queen and Prince Philip will be joined by any of their family for Christmas.



Under the government’s rules, they can form bubbles with two other households over the festive season.

It has been speculated that Prince Edward, Sophie Countess and Wessex will join The Queen on Christmas Day.

Prince Charles and Camilla as said to also be likely to pay a visit.

