Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘quite likely’ to lose their HRH titles, several top royal experts are predicting.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, still technically their HRH titles, and are Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, their place in the Royal Family is to be reviewed by The Queen early next year.

This will be a year after the original Megxit negotiations went down.

In March 2021, both Harry and Meghan could be stripped of all their royal and associated titles by The Queen.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be stripped of their titles? (Credit: SplashNews)

What has The Queen said about Harry and Meghan?

Last year, Buckingham Palace released the statement: “The Royal Family and Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.”

Robert Lacey, royal biographer and historian for Netflix series The Crown, says a loss of their titles is “quite likely.”

Speaking to The Express, Lacey said: “There are two titles involved, there is the HRH status and then there is the actual title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Obviously if the review in March concludes they can’t stay working royals, then it’s quite likely they would lose or forfeit their HRH styles.”

Harry and Meghan have a new life now in California, USA (Credit: SplashNews)

What are the experts saying?

Meanwhile a royal commentator, Dr Anna Whitelock, says it is also fairly reasonable to expect The Queen to remove their titles.

Speaking to The Express, she said: “The fact that Prince William has been approached to take over the role of Captain General of the Royal Marines previously held by Harry before he was stripped of his military appointments after stepping back from royal duty, suggests there is no expectation of a formal return to royal business for the Sussexes from either side.”

Before adding: “And so, in short, the review will most likely formalise the split, at least for now, than signal the beginning of a rapprochement.”

The Queen faces some tough decisions (Credit: SplashNews)

Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down as senior royals in March of this year.

They said they hoped to create new roles for themselves as global citizens.

Since then, they have relocated to Meghan’s home state, California, USA.



Here they are raising their toddler son Archie from a Montecito mansion they purchased for just over £11 million.

They have since signed a production deal with Netflix said to be worth over £100 million.

And they’ve been apparently ‘gagged’ from speaking of their hit show The Crown as a result.

