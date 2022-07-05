‘Real reason’ the Queen ‘refused Harry and Meghan’s plea over Lilibet photo’

The Queen turned down a request from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a photo with Lilibet, a newspaper claimed.

The Telegraph reports the Queen refused the Sussexes because of a health concern.

Furthermore, it is believed the Queen did not want to worry anyone if the image became public.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly didn’t get a snap with the Queen and Lilibet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Queen ‘turns down’ Harry and Meghan

Lilibet, her parents and brother Archie were all in the UK at the start of last month for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen reportedly met her great-granddaughter for the first time after Trooping the Colour.

That event was one the Queen, who suffers with ‘mobility issues’, managed to attend during the festivities.

At the time, biographer Omid Scobie played down an possibility of photos emerging of the moment the Queen met Lilibet.

Instead, he suggested: “Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen.

“And of course we know how much she’s been looking forward to it.”

The Queen attends Trooping the Colour during the Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Queen ‘health concern’

However, a correspondent for the Telegraph recently claimed the Queen had a ‘bloodshot eye’ at the time.

Camilla Tominey wrote, referring initially to Harry and Meghan: “The couple had hoped to bring their own photographer to capture the first meeting between the sovereign, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and her great-granddaughter.

The Queen personally intervened to prevent an official image being taken.

“However, the Queen personally intervened to prevent an official image being taken, apparently advising the couple that she had a bloodshot eye and did not want to feature in any pictures for public consumption.”

ED! has approached a representative for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Harry and Meghan leave St Paul’s Cathedral following the service of thanksgiving for the Queen (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lilibet’s first birthday party

Lilibet turned one during the Sussexes’ trip to the UK and she had a birthday party at Frogmore Cottage.

However, the Telegraph claims other royals were ‘a bit reluctant’ to attend.

It was claimed: “Although the wider family were invited to Lilibet’s first birthday party on the Saturday, only the Tindalls’ and Mr Phillips’ children attended, while their parents spent the afternoon at the Epsom Derby.”

