Holly Willoughby hits out at ‘nonsense’ Queen expectations as Buckingham Palace ‘reduces her workload’

Holly Willoughby dismissed the notion the Queen ‘must’ fulfil royal duties as “nonsense” on This Morning today.

It was recently reported the Queen’s ‘job description’ has been altered following the Platinum Jubilee.

And during a discussion about royals on Monday’s (July 4) show, Holly indicated she was on board with the changes.

Holly Willoughby makes her point about the Queen (Credit: This Morning)

Why has the Queen’s ‘job description’ changed?

Buckingham Palace’s Sovereign Grant report was recently reportedly updated.

This means the Queen no longer has to attend certain events mandatorily.

These included occasions such as State Opening of Parliament, which the Queen missed this year due to “mobility problems”.

Now, however, there is greater emphasis on the support of other members of the royal family.

Other members of her family have recently stepped in for the Queen for certain events (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby on the Queen

Holly offered her full backing to the Queen, who also recently missed out on her service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral and skipped the Jubilee concert.

The decision whether she participates in activities comes “on the day”.

This idea of ‘must’ fulfilling anything is a nonsense, isn’t it?

However recent reports claimed the 96-year-old recently rode her horse again. That was also highlighted in the discussion.

The discussion also involved Phillip Schofield and Gyles Brandreth (Credit: This Morning)

But Holly thinks the Queen shouldn’t be ‘compelled’ over official duties.

“I feel like right now, where she is… this idea of ‘must’ fulfilling anything is a nonsense, isn’t it?” Holly said.

Guests also pondered whether expectations should be similar to those demanded of the Queen decades ago.

Co-host Phillip Schofield indicated viewers would not agree.

He added: “I think there’s not a person watching that would say yes to that.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

