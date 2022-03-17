Meghan Markle’s pal hints Harry’s comments about the Queen in memoir will surprise fans

Prince Harry’s comments about the Queen in his upcoming autobiography will surprise royal fans, Meghan Markle‘s pal has hinted.

Harry is set to release a tell-all memoir later this year.

And now Meghan’s pal Omid Scoobie – who co-wrote Finding Freedom – has lifted the lid about what’ll be written inside the bombshell book.

Prince Harry – with wife Meghan – is releasing a tell-all book later this year (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry’s comments on the Queen will surprise fans

Scoobie made the comments while speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast.

In a move that’ll doubtless surprise fans of the royals, Prince Harry is reportedly set to pay tribute to his grandmother in the book.

Scoobie said Harry “really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book”.

The prince now lives in California with his wife and two kids Archie and Lilibet.

Harry will celebrate his relationship with the Queen in his book, it’s claimed (Credit: Splash News)

Camilla comments to ‘shake monarchy to its core’

It comes after friends of Harry warned his no-holds barred book will lay bare his true feelings towards the Duchess of Cornwall.

It’s said his thoughts on his stepmother Camilla are likely to “shake the monarchy to its core”.

Scoobie revealed: “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there that can be seen as negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way whatsoever.

I think for people expecting that warts and all moment, it’s not going to happen.

“He really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book.

“I think as much as the press want this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story.”

He added: “Of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex.”

So can we expect huge bombshells?

Scoobie also commented that those expecting Oprah-style bombshell moments could be in for a bit of a surprise.

“I think for people expecting that warts and all moment, it’s not going to happen,” he said.

However, Meghan’s pal added: “That said, it’s still going to be fascinating.”

