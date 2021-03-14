The Queen has paid tribute to the late Queen Mother on Mother’s Day 2021.

The monarch, 94, shared a nostalgic throwback snap of herself as a young girl with her mother, then Queen Elizabeth.

Posting on Instagram, the photo’s caption reads: “To all Mums everywhere, we wish you a very special Mother’s Day. #MotheringSunday.”

Royal fans flocked to share their appreciation for the social media post. Many used it as an opportunity to express their support for the monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth II and The Queen Mother were very close (Credit: SplashNews)

One user wrote: “Amazing photo! Two very lovely, incredible women.”

Another user posted: “Long live the British Royal Family. Family is so warm and lovely.”

And a third user expressed: “Beautiful. Precious. Happy Mother’s Day to the Queen. And to all mamas celebrating on this day. May you all feel like queens.”

A fourth user shared: “How lovely, wishing you warmth and comforting loving memories of your mother the Queen Mother.”

Someone else put: “This is adorable.”

Who was The Queen Mother?

The black and white snap was likely taken during The Queen’s father’s reign as George VI.

The Queen Mother was widely believed to be extremely close with her eldest daughter, Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon was her full name, yet for decades she was formally referred to as the Queen Mother.

This was her preference in name once her daughter took to the throne.

She died on March 30, 2002, with the Royal Family stating she “died peacefully in her sleep” at the age of 101.

Did Princess Margaret die the same year?

This same year, the Queen’s only sibling, Princess Margaret also died.

Margaret died from a stroke on February 9, 2002. She was 71.

Buckingham Palace released the following statement at the time: “The Queen, with great sadness, has asked for the following announcement to be made immediately.

A young Queen Elizabeth II with Princess Margaret (Credit: SplashNews)

“Her beloved sister, Princess Margaret, died peacefully in her sleep this morning at 6.30am, in The King Edward VII Hospital. Her children, Lord Linley and Lady Sarah Chatto, were at her side.

“Princess Margaret suffered a further stroke yesterday afternoon. She developed cardiac problems during the night and was taken from Kensington Palace to The King Edward VII Hospital at 2.30am.

“Lord Linley and Lady Sarah were with her, and the Queen was kept fully informed throughout the night.”

It concluded: “Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and other members of the Royal Family are being informed.”

