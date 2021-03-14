Prince William and Charlotte
Prince William and Kate Middleton share children’s sweet tributes to ‘Granny’ Diana on Mother’s Day

Charlotte said 'Papa' William 'is missing' his mum

By Richard Bell
Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed the sweet cards their children made remembering their grandmother, Diana, on Mother’s Day.

On social media, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed that every year, their three kids make cards about their ‘Granny’ for dad William.

princess Diana in a red coat
Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in 1997 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince William and Kate Middleton say about their kids’ Diana tributes?

A tweet from the royal couple read: “This year Mother’s Day will be different once again.

“Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.”

It went on to point out that the day could be “particularly challenging” for people “experiencing bereavement”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their kids George, Louis and Charlotte (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mother’s Day ‘particularly challenging’

It continued: “But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.

Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much.

“Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.”

The tweet included pictures of the children’s cards.

Their eldest son, George, wrote: “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love.”

Charlotte wrote in her card: “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love.”

Louis’ card featured a big colourful heart with stickers of woodland animals.

will and Kate at an engagement
The Cambridges said their kids make cards about Diana for William every year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans praise ‘beautiful’ tributes

In the comments, the Cambridges’ fans shared supportive messages.

One said: “She was one in a million, happy Mother’s Day…”

Another wrote: “Sending you our thoughts and prayers.”

Someone else tweeted in reply and called the cards “beautiful”.

