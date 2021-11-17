In latest royal news, the Queen has returned to work just days after spraining her back.

The 95-year-old monarch returned to royal duties today (November 17), as she held a face-to-face audience with General Sir Nick Carter.

But despite being forced to pull out of the Remembrance service on Sunday, the Queen looked upbeat at the meeting in Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty was pictured today (Credit: Photo by Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock)

The Queen news

Announcing the news today, the Royal Family shared a picture of the Queen and General Sir Nick on Twitter.

Her Majesty was pictured smiling as she spoke to the chief of the defence staff.

She wore a green, orange and white floral dress for the occasion.

Alongside the photo, it read: “The Queen today received General Sir Nick Carter for an Audience at Windsor Castle upon the relinquishment of his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff.”

Royal fans rushed to comment on the snap.

One said: “Our Queen is back! And she looks wonderful even though it’s clear that she gets thinner and thinner but glad that she’s OK now. Welcome back ma’am! God save the Queen!”

The Queen has returned to work (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “The Queen looks well.”

Praising the monarch, a third shared: “Such a tenacious lady and totally committed to her duties.”

A fourth gushed: “This is wonderful to know that she is up and about again. Much love to Her Majesty.”

Totally committed to her duties

A fifth said: “Great to see The Queen up and about and able to receive vistors! She’s not just our queen but also the nation’s granny! Hope she feels even better soon!”

Another tweeted: “Wonderful to see HM The Queen. Hope that she is well rested and feeling much better.”

However, one pointed out: “Lovely to see HM up and about. But are her hands OK. They look very cold!”

The Queen pulled out of attending Sunday’s Remembrance Service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen pulls out of Remembrance Sunday

It comes days after the Queen missed Remembrance Sunday due a sprained back.

Despite her “firm intention” to attend the event, the Palace released a statement to announce her injury.

On Sunday, they shared: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

There has been growing public concern over the Queen’s health in the last month or so.

Following an overnight stay in hospital in October, the monarch was told “to rest” by doctors.

They advised her to only carry out ‘light duties’, leading to the cancellation of some arrangements.

