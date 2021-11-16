Prince Charles has reportedly jetted off on a royal tour after getting permission from the Queen.

The Prince of Wales, 73, reportedly called his mother, 95, to make sure she was okay after spraining her back.

Her Majesty was forced to pull out of the Remembrance Sunday service after her back injury.

Charles reportedly called the Queen to make sure she was okay (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

During the phone call, reports claim Charles was “reassured” that he could jet off to the Middle East.

Charles and his wife Camilla will start their four-day trip to Jordan and Egypt today.

A source told The Sun: “The trip to Jordan and Egypt is incredibly important for the UK.

Reports claim Charles “got some reassurance” by the phone call (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Equally, it was important that Charles got some reassurance that everything was OK.”

Meanwhile, it comes after the Queen didn’t attend the Remembrance Sunday service despite it being her “firm intention” to do so.

Buckingham Palace said she has sprained her back and therefore would be resting.

Charles attended the service and placed her wreath next to his own at the Cenotaph.

Prince Charles and Camilla have started their tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Other senior royals attended the service including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

A royal expert recently said the Queen is starting to transition responsibility to Charles and William.

Jennie Bond appeared on BBC Breakfast on Monday (November 15), and said: “I think what we’re seeing now is a gradual transition of responsibility from the Queen to Prince Charles, Prince William, and other senior members of the Royal Family.

Queen to pass responsbility?

“They are taking on more responsibilities.”

She added that the senior royals will probably be at the “forefront” of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.

In addition, Ms Bond added: “They’re probably at the forefront of the celebrations and the Queen will pop up here and there for the big days themselves.”

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently gave an update on the Queen’s health saying she was “very well” when he spoke to her last week.

