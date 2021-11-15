The Queen is beginning to transition responsibility to Prince Charles and Prince William amid health woes, an expert has claimed.

The monarch will celebrate her 96th birthday next year and mark 70 years on the throne.

The Royal Family is a monarchy in transition as Prince Charles and William step up to even more royal duties. This increase in work for them comes during a period where the Queen’s health has been a matter of concern for the Royal Family and public alike.

Prince Charles will be stepping up with his royal duties amid the Queen’s poor health (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What was said about the Queen missing the service amid health woes?

Royal commentator, Jennie Bond, appeared on BBC Breakfast this morning (Monday 15th November) to talk about the Queen’s gradual transition of power.

Read more: Boris Johnson gives update on Queen amid health fears

Speaking on the Queen missing Sunday’s Remembrance service, Ms Bond said: “This is an almost sacred day in the year for her, the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph. You have to remember, she’s head of the armed forces.

“Yesterday was a most important day in her calendar. Normally we would have seen her on the balcony, where yesterday we saw the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Countess of Wessex.”

Jennie Bond says the Queen will be gradually transitioning power down to Prince Charles and William (Credit: BBC)

What did Jennie Bond say about the Queen’s transition of power?

Speaking to Sally Nugent, Ms Bond then started talking about the Platinum Jubilee and the transition of power.

She said: “I think what we’re seeing now is a gradual transition of responsibility from the Queen to Prince Charles, Prince William, and other senior members of the Royal Family.

“They are taking on more responsibilities, and they’re probably at the forefront of the celebrations and the Queen will pop up here and there for the big days themselves.”

Ms Bond then went on to say that thanks to technology in the modern age, the Queen won’t have to step down from royal duties.

Camilla, Kate, and Sophie Countess of Wessex were on the balcony during Sunday’s Remembrance Service (Credit: BBC)

What other ways can her Majesty perform her Royal Duties?

She said: “We have all this modern technology, we can see her, she can work remotely. And I think that is what she will hold on to in the coming months and years, while other members of the Royal Family go out and tread the pavements and do the handshaking.”

The Platinum Jubilee, which will celebrate 70 years of the Queen being on the throne, will happen next year. The Queen will be turning 96 next year.

Read more: Royal Family pay tribute to Prince Charles as they mark his 73rd birthday

Meanwhile, Jennie Bond’s comments come after the Queen was recently advised by her doctors to rest and do “light work”.

She recently missed COP26 in Glasgow and the Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph. Prince Charles stepped up in her place at both events.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.