Boris Johnson gives update on the Queen amid health fears

Boris Johnson has provided the public with a health update on the Queen after she missed the Remembrance Sunday service yesterday.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister, he said that he wanted to reassure the public that the Queen, 95, is “very well”.

This comes after the Queen pulled out of being at The Cenotaph on Sunday after spraining her back.

The Queen was forced to pull out of this year’s Remembrance Service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Boris say about the Queen?

Boris revealed that he had visited the Queen for an audience at Windsor on Wednesday. In a press conference, the Prime Minister said: “I just want to say that I know everybody will be wanting to offer their best wishes to Her Majesty.

“I just want to reassure everyone that I did see the Queen for an audience at Windsor on Wednesday and she’s very well. It shouldn’t need saying but I wanted to say so anyway.”

What’s wrong with the Queen?

There has been growing public concern over the Queen’s health in the last month or so. In October the Queen was ordered to rest by her doctors.

This advice came after the Queen had undergone tests at the hospital. Her doctors advised her to only carry out ‘light duties’, leading to the cancellation of some arrangements.

Her Majesty has been advised to rest by her doctors (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Thursday, November 11, Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s “firm intention” was to be at the Cenotaph for the Remembrance Sunday service. However, on Sunday morning the Palace issued a statement saying her Majesty would not be attending.

It would have been her first public appearance since being advised to rest by her doctors last month.

Who stood in for Her Majesty?

Prince Charles stood in for Her Majesty in Sunday’s service, laying her wreath next to his own at the Cenotaph.

Other royals in attendance included Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla, and Sophie Countess of Wessex.

Charles attended the Remembrance Sunday service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the Queen missed the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. She also missed the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow too.

Royal author Ingrid Seward told the Mirror: “Of course the Queen has a right to privacy, especially on health matters, but the public have a right to know how our head of state is.”

This is the first time her Majesty has missed the Remembrance service in 22 years. It is only the seventh time in her reign that she has missed it too.

