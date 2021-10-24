The Queen’s aides ‘planning to cut back her punishing schedule’ as monarch ‘knackered’

Aides to the Queen are reportedly planning to cut back her schedule amid health concerns in latest royal news.

On Wednesday (October 20), Her Majesty, 95, spent the nigh in hospital for “preliminary investigations”.

It came after she pulled out of a visit to Northern Ireland after accepting medical advice to rest.

Now, the Queen’s aides are trying to cut back her busy schedule to ensure she’s not doing too much amid reports she’s “knackered”.

In addition, reports claim the monarch will be joined by another member of the Royal Family for future engagements in case she has to cancel at short notice due to her health.

According to reports, palace officials are drawing up a “core” list of events for Her Majesty.

This will prioritise events over the next 12 months, including her Platinum Jubilee next year.

The Queen will apparently still attend the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow next month.

A source told The Times: “She is fine, but she needs the rest — she is saving her energy for Cop [Cop26].”

Senior aides are planning to scale back her “punishing schedule” after her hospital stint.

It comes days after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had spent the night at the King Edward VII’s hospital in central London.

A statement confirmed the news on Thursday night: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations…

“…returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

Meanwhile, a couple of days prior, the palace confirmed that the Queen had cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland after being told to rest.

A statement read: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.”

