The Queen stuns in orange coat and hat
Royals

The Queen’s aides ‘planning to cut back her punishing schedule’ as monarch ‘knackered’

Her Majesty recent spent a night in hospital

By Rebecca Carter

Aides to the Queen are reportedly planning to cut back her schedule amid health concerns in latest royal news.

On Wednesday (October 20), Her Majesty, 95, spent the nigh in hospital for “preliminary investigations”.

It came after she pulled out of a visit to Northern Ireland after accepting medical advice to rest.

Now, the Queen’s aides are trying to cut back her busy schedule to ensure she’s not doing too much amid reports she’s “knackered”.

The Queen wears pink coat during royal engagement
Royal aides are reportedly planning to cut back the Queen’s schedule (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen news

In addition, reports claim the monarch will be joined by another member of the Royal Family for future engagements in case she has to cancel at short notice due to her health.

Read more: Palace ‘forced into admitting’ Queen’s overnight stay in hospital, claims royal expert

According to reports, palace officials are drawing up a “core” list of events for Her Majesty.

This will prioritise events over the next 12 months, including her Platinum Jubilee next year.

The Queen wows in purple coat during royal visit
Her Majesty spent a night in hospital earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen will apparently still attend the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow next month.

A source told The Times: “She is fine, but she needs the rest — she is saving her energy for Cop [Cop26].”

Senior aides are planning to scale back her “punishing schedule” after her hospital stint.

It comes days after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had spent the night at the King Edward VII’s hospital in central London.

A statement confirmed the news on Thursday night: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations…

The Queen wears head scarf during royal visit
The Queen rested following medical advice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Palace were ‘dishonest’ after ‘not telling the whole story’ about Queen’s hospital stay, expert claims

“…returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

Meanwhile, a couple of days prior, the palace confirmed that the Queen had cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland after being told to rest.

A statement read: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Denise Welch will refuse to follow Christmas lockdown rules
Denise Welch insists ‘no one will stop her from seeing loved ones’ following dad’s death
Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Oti Mabuse
Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke criticised for pronouncing Oti Mabuse’s name wrong
Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse lose dance-off to Rhys Stephenson
Strictly Come Dancing: Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse eliminated
tom daley one show
Tom Daley’s The One Show appearance slammed by viewers as he makes debut
emmerdale winter plots comp
5 Emmerdale storylines to look forward to this winter
Peter Andre's daughter Princess Andre on Instagram
Peter Andre’s daughter Princess gushes over brother Theo’s smart appearance in sweet photo