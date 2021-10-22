The Queen spent the night in hospital after cancelling a visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

The 95-year-old monarch spent the night in hospital for “preliminary investigations”, before returning to Windsor on Thursday (October 21).

But according to BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond, the Palace didn’t intend on announcing the news.

The Queen spent the night in hospital this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen visits hospital

The royal expert spoke to Nick Robinson on BBC Radio 4 today.

The radio host started by claiming that the Palace only addressed the hospital stay, after a publication reported on the news.

Nick said: “One of the downsides of being the monarch is that the state of your health is a source of constant public attention.

Do you think whether the Palace ever intended to tell us this?

Mr Dymond responded: “I suspect the Palace did not, to be entirely honest.”

He went on to explain that the journalist approached the Palace with the story.

The Queen pulled out of her engagements in Northern Ireland (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royal correspondent continued: “There is a line between the privacy individuals can expect as to their medical status, and the expectations the country has of being informed about the health of the head of state…

“…and someone who is held in such high regard.”

He concluded: “There will be a debate about whether the Palace got this right or wrong. But, I think it’s pretty surprising that they were forced into admitting it.”

When did Buckingham Palace say?

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed the news at 10.15pm on Thursday night.

According to reports, the Queen spent the night in King Edward VII’s hospital in central London.

Specialists looked after her Majesty during the visit.

Buckingham Palace shared: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations…

“…returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace also confirmed that the Queen had made the decision to cancel her Northern Ireland tour.

Their statement read: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland.”

In addition, it said: “The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

