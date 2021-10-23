Palace were ‘dishonest’ after ‘not telling the whole story’ about Queen’s hospital stay, expert claims

Buckingham Palace’s approach to sharing the news that the Queen spent the night in hospital has been branded “dishonest”.

The 95-year-old monarch spent the night in hospital for “preliminary investigations”, before returning to Windsor on Thursday (October 21).

But while the Palace were quick to release a statement on the news, journalist Richard Kay shares a different view.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had cancelled her Northern Ireland tour due to her health.

Their statement read: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland.”

They made the announcement on Wednesday (October 20).

But according to their latest statement, the day also marked the Queen’s overnight stay in hospital.

The Palace only shared the news of her hospital visit on Thursday evening.

The statement said: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations…

“…returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

However, Richard has since hit back at the Palace’s approach.

What did the royal expert say?

According to the expert, the public have a right to know about the Queen’s wellbeing.

Writing in a column for the Daily Mail, Mr Kay said: “By claiming that the Queen was resting at Windsor – a detail instantly relayed to TV viewers, radio listeners and newspaper and news website readers – when in fact she was in hospital…

“…suggests that the thinking of royal officials was not just muddled but dishonest.”

He added: “Not telling the whole story is a dangerous strategy. Doubtless, many will say that the palace was right to shield the Queen from the inevitable scrum of publicity and that the ensuing argument is both petty and inconsequential.

“But I would contend that the issue here is a matter of trust. And anything less than truthful eats away at that trust.”

Meanwhile, Nicholas Witchell also shared a similar view.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast this week, the reporter complained that the public weren’t “given the full picture”.

In addition, he said: “We were led to believe on Wednesday by Buckingham Palace that the Queen was resting at Windsor Castle.

“We weren’t given the complete picture then. No one can understand the Palace’s perspective on this.”

ED! has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.

