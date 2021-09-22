The Queen may consider stripping Prince Andrew of his HRH title, a royal author has claimed.

The Duke Of York has been given three weeks to respond, after being served legal papers over Virginia Roberts’ sexual assault claims.

And it appears that the Queen could be faced with a tough decision over her son.

The Queen may consider stripping Prince Andrew of his HRH title (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen to strip Prince Andrew of his royal title?

According to Nigel Cawthorne, the 95-year-old monarch may need to address the lawsuit.

Nigel is the author of Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell and the Palace.

The author explains: “While we await the judge’s definitive ruling on whether Andrew has been served…

This is unchartered territory

“…the palace will need to address on behalf of the Queen the question whether it is proper for a member of the royal family can continue to retain their HRH title while a law suit proceeds against them.

“This is unchartered territory at best as the prince is adamant that he has no case to answer and has consistently and strenuously denied Giuffre’s accusations.

“Even so, appearing in court is a grave matter.”

The Queen may have to make a tough decision (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He continued: “The Queen as head of state must surely rise above any reproach and so should doubtless all HRHs in the royal family.

“The moment Judge Kaplan agrees that papers have been served on the prince, it is difficult to see how the palace can fail to insist that the prince relinquishes his HRH title to avoid any appearance of the monarchy’s entanglement with the case.

“In fact, Prince Andrew should probably offer to do so if he hasn’t already done so.”

What’s the latest royal news?

Meanwhile, Andrew reportedly feels “worried” after the High Court agreed to serve him the legal papers.

Virginia Giuffre has alleged Andrew forced her to sleep with him when she was 17.

However, he has strenuously denied all accusations.

Prince Andrew is reportedly staying in Scotland (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David Boies, Virginia’s lawyer, confirmed that his firm served the legal papers this week.

The Duke has now accepted “the inevitable”, but will continue to fight – sources told the Daily Mail.

The news follows shortly after Andrew’s daughter, Princess Beatrice, gave birth on Saturday (September 18).

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shared the happy news in a statement.

The royal family said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021…

:…at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news.”

