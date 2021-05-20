The Queen “will never see Archie again” claims a royal expert because Meghan Markle “won’t return to the UK again”.

Her Majesty has not seen her great-grandson for two years since Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US.

Why is it claimed the Queen will never see Archie again?

Royal expert Phil Damper told The Sun newspaper: “I think there is a very real danger the Queen will never see Archie again or never see her new great-granddaughter, which is tragic.

“I can’t see how when they [Meghan and Harry] go on about compassion and family problems but don’t let their grandfather or great-grandmother see Archie.”

Phil then told the newspaper his opinion on 39-year-old Meghan.

“I don’t think she’ll ever come back to the UK [and] I think she’ll get a hostile reception from quite a lot of people,” he said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if she never came back. It is quite possible the Queen will never see her again.”

Frosty reception

The last time the Prince returned to the UK was to attend his grandfather’s funeral last month.

However, after his controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, reports claimed that he got a frosty reception from his family.

Daily Mirror royal expert Russell Myers told talkRADIO: “Some quarters of the family did give him a frosty reception and perhaps that did shock him somewhat.”

The Queen spoke to Archie via Zoom on his birthday

Earlier this month, it was claimed that the Queen wished her great-grandson a happy second birthday via Zoom.

Reports claimed that the 95-year-old monarch used the video conferencing app to speak to the toddler.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward exclusively told ED! that she was certain that Her Majesty would speak to Archie.

“I am sure they will be in touch with the Queen so they can do a Zoom call with her and Archie,” she said.

“It will be very important to them that Archie knows his royal great granny back in the UK.”

Buckingham Palace’s official Instagram account then marked the occasion with a special message.

“Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” it said.