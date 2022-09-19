The Queen’s concerns for King Charles and royal family having to mourn her publicly

The Queen would have been concerned about King Charles being forced to grieve her passing publicly, it’s been suggested.

Her Majesty died September 8, and the country has been in mourning ever since.

Her family has been visiting mourners around the country and stepped out in London today for her funeral.

The Archbishop of York shared this week that the Queen wrote him a letter shortly after her husband, Prince Philip, passed away.

In the letter, the Queen spoke openly about her personal struggle to come to terms with his death.

She also made reference to how tough she found the experience of having to share her grief with the rest of the country.

King Charles’ public grief

He told the BBC: “The Queen wrote me a most wonderful letter four weeks after the burial of Prince Philip.

“[She was] thanking me for the flowers, the prayers. [The Queen] ended by saying: ‘When you are grieving someone you deeply love, it isn’t easy when you have to do it in public.’

He then went on to allude to the Queen’s concern being extended to her own family in the wake of her death.

“So my thoughts will be to the new King and the whole royal family. They are grieving publicly,” added the Bishop.

Dr Sentamu has been closely involved in organising the Queen’s funeral.

He went on to share that those watching should expect to be “warmed” by the state funeral.

Sharing her wishes, he said: “The Queen does not – and did not want – what you call long, boring services. You’re not going to find boredom but you’re going to be lifted to glory as you hear the service.

“What you’re going to expect is the best of funeral services. You’re going to hear this wonderful English at its best. Also, you’re going to hear the angelic voices of the choir [of Westminster Abbey]. Voices that are singing to the glory of God.

“The hearts and people’s cockles will be warmed, but at the same time, there will be a moment of saying this is a funeral service,” he added.

The Queen 'concerned' about King Charles having to grieve her publicly

Meanwhile, King Charles led the procession with the Queen Consort, Camilla, on Monday morning.

The Queen’s other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walked close behind. Meghan Markle also walked in the procession behind the Queen’s coffin alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

Many watching from home around the country were moved to tears after seeing George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, walking behind their great-grandmother’s coffin.

However, due to being a little too young to understand her passing, Prince Louis remained at home.