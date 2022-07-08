Kate Middleton in all blue at Commonwealth serivce and the Queen looking to the side in teal dress
The Queen’s ‘grave concerns’ about Kate Middleton ‘before engagement to William’

Her Majesty and Kate now share a close bond, it's said

By Rebecca Carter

The Queen reportedly once had “grave concerns” about Kate Middleton before her engagement to Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, shares a close bond with Her Majesty, 96.

However, before Kate and William became engaged, the Queen apparently had some doubts over the future duchess.

The Queen in all pink alongside Kate Middleton in grey, smiling, durin royal engagement
The Queen reportedly once had “grave concerns” about Kate before she and William got engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen and Kate Middleton

Royal expert Katie Nicholl once claimed that the Queen had concerns “privately”.

Ms Nicholl wrote in her book, The Making of a Royal Romance: “Privately she had grave concerns and believed that Kate needed to have a job and an identity in her own right before an engagement was announced.”

William and Kate got engaged in 2010 and then married in 2011.

The Queen in all green outfit on palace balcony during Jubilee
The Queen now shares a close bond with Kate, it’s believed (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

In April of this year, the royal couple marked 11 years of marriage.

And it seems they’re still just as in love as they were back then.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a charity polo match in Windsor.

The couple showed off some PDA during the match, which William played in.

In photos, William and Kate share a kiss as she presented her husband with a trophy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton look at each other and talk during polo match
William and Kate are still very much loved-up it seems (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They also exchanged hugs and intense eye contact.

According to body language expert Judi James, William and Kate acted like a “young couple on a first date”.

She added to Mail Online: “Their eye contact as they close in for the kiss. This level of close-quarters eye contact shows a very loving relationship.

“Kate’s gaze even moves down to William’s lips, which is a flirtatious gesture.”

Ms James concluded: “Their matching, synchronised arm touches. These show compatibility and a very relaxed approach to touch between them.”

William and Kate have three children together – Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

According to reports, the family are relocating to Windsor from Kensington Palace.

