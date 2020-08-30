The Queen is ‘very keen to return to normal’ and get back to royal duties

The Queen is “very keen to return to normal” and her royal duties in London, a royal insider claims.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the source said: “The Queen loves Windsor, it’s where she is most comfortable, and so it makes sense for her to be there.

“But she also needs to be back in London for certain things and the plan is for her to commute as and when she needs to.”

The Queen is eager to get back to royal duties (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal sources claimed Her Majesty intends to be at the Cenotaph ceremony in November. Throughout her reign, the Queen hasn’t missed the remembrance ceremony once. It’s believed this year will still go ahead but with social distancing measures in place.

The insider said: “The Queen wants to get back to work, she is very keen for things to return to normal as are her staff at the Palace.”

The Queen has had a stressful year in 2020 so far. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen away from Buckingham Palace

Usually, the Queen would return from Balmoral in October and go straight to Buckingham Palace. However, it’s believed she and Prince Philip will go back to their home in Windsor instead.

The Queen and Prince Philip originally stayed in Windsor Castle when lockdown took hold in March.

If she doesn’t return to Buckingham Palace in October, this will be the longest amount of time The Queen has spent away from her London home since taking the throne in 1953. She hasn’t been at the London palace for over six months currently.

Another royal source said: “There is a desire to get Buckingham Palace up and running again as a working palace. But only if all the relevant advice suggests that it is appropriate to do so.”

Since March, The Queen and Prince Philip have reportedly been served by the same 22 members of staff. The staff members form the ‘HMS Bubble’ and have all isolated from their own families.

Earlier this year Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal duties (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is The Queen about to retire?

Recent rumours have speculated over whether the Queen is due to retire. Queen Elizabeth II has reigned for 67 years and is the oldest ruling monarch in British history. However, 2020 has been an extremely stressful year for her.

She had to self-isolate for months at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Additionally, her second youngest son, Prince Andrew, said to be her favourite, has been embroiled in scandal following his connections to late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

But the problems don’t stop here. Her grandson, Prince Harry, stepped down from his senior royal role along with his wife of two years Meghan Markle in March.

