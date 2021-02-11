The Queen shares a “very special relationship” with her great-grandson Archie, according to an expert.

It’s believed that Her Majesty, 94, hasn’t seen Archie in over a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to America.

However, before the coronavirus pandemic and the couple’s move overseas, the Queen apparently spent time with Archie when he was younger.

Ahead of the Queen’s 95th birthday in April, an expert says Meghan will find a special way to honour her.

The Queen shares a “very special” relationship with great-grandson Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen shares ‘special’ relationship with Archie

Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, explained why Meghan might not join Harry if he returns to the UK this year.

Omid told OK! Magazine: “Meghan wouldn’t want to be away from Archie and it would be very tricky to factor a small child into their travels with all the restrictions that could potentially be in place.”

Archie apparently “loves” Zoom calls with the royal family and the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added that Archie “loves” being on video call with the Queen.

Omid said: “Archie loves being on Zoom calls with the family and the Queen has been enjoying those throughout lockdown.”

He said Meghan will “send the Queen some gorgeous flowers for her birthday and also get Archie to help her with the card”.

The author also insisted Meghan’s decision not to return to the UK isn’t a “snub” to the royal family.

He added that Meghan and Harry are “very sad” over the time the Queen and Prince Philip have spent without seeing Archie in person.

Meghan might not join Harry if he returns to the UK this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Meghan and Harry return to the UK?

The expert said the Queen was “one of the royals to spend the most time with him as a baby”.

Earlier this month, we reported that Prince Philip might not get to see Archie on his 100th birthday in June this year.

Harry is reportedly returning to the UK in time for the celebrations.

Author of Prince Philip Revealed and Editor in Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward explained how Philip is likely to celebrate the milestone.

She told Entertainment Daily!: “I suspect there might be a lunch at Frogmore House with some of his European relations, immediate family and some select friends that are still around.

Prince Philip turns 100 in June (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

“Prince Harry will certainly be there if he can get out of California. But looking at [recent] news it looks as if he might be without Meghan.

“I am certain she won’t let Archie go without her so presume he will stay in California with her.”

