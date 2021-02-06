Prince Harry is reportedly “upset” about the prospect of the Queen stripping his military titles in latest news.

With “Megxit” talks due in the near future, royal fans have been desperate for updates on the latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news.

According to reports, Her Majesty, 94, is now thought to be “determined” to offer her grandson an ultimatum.

As a result, it’s believed that if Harry refuses to move back to the UK, his grandmother will see that he loses the military titles he has taken pride in.

What is the latest news on Prince Harry?

Harry, 36, currently holds titles including Captain General of the Royal Marines; Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Bury St Edmunds; and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

Royal expert Kevin O’Sullivan says that the idea of no longer having these attached to his name has left the Duke “miserable”.

He told Talk Radio: “Prince Harry is very upset because he might lose some of his royal military titles.

“He wants to keep hold of them but the Megxit transition period is coming to an end.

“Harry is coming over here and the Queen wants to inform him that his honorary military titles will be rescinded now that he is effectively AWOL in California.

“This has made him even more miserable than usual.”

He added: “He has clung onto these titles for the past year during the transition period. The Queen wants to take these titles off him.

“We are told that the Her Majesty is determined that he cannot retain these military roles while he is 5,000 miles away in California.”

However, there is still hope for Harry.

Kevin added that a final decision has yet to be made on the matter.

Harry to return without Meghan?

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be unlikely to accompany her husband to numerous functions in the country over the summer.

According to royal sources, the couple hopes the decision will help avoid media hype around “Megxit” talks.

“This is a personal and practical decision by the couple. It would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation,” a source told Mail Online.

As a result, Harry will reportedly return to his home country in June alone, and remain until July.

However, the source added that the situation could change due to a number of “other factors”.