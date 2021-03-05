The Queen has reportedly been gifted two corgi puppies as her husband Prince Philip remains in hospital.

According to reports, Her Majesty, 94, is enjoying looking after her new dogs.

The Queen’s new family additions come as the Palace braces itself for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s upcoming Oprah interview.

Her Majesty reportedly gifted two Corgi puppies (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen ‘gifted new puppies’

A source told The Sun: “The Queen is delighted. It’s unthinkable that the Queen wouldn’t have any corgis.

“It’s like the Tower of London not having any ravens. They have only been there a couple of weeks but are said to be adorable and made the castle their home.

Philip remains in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Both are said to be bringing in a lot of noise and energy into the castle while Philip is in hospital.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

On Friday, the Palace confirmed Prince Philip had moved back to King Edward VII’s Hospital after undergoing a heart procedure.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, will still remain in hospital for “a number of days”.

During his time in hospital, the Queen has continued with her royal duties.

Philip recently underwent a heart procedure (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

What has Her Majesty been up to?

The Royal Family social media pages shared a video of the Queen speaking with the Governor of South Australia, Hieu Van Le.

During the meeting, she even cracked a few jokes as royal fans praised the Monarch.

The Queen also unveiled a new statue of herself remotely.

After seeing the big statue, the Queen quipped: “I would think it must be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window.

“You’d think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly.”

Queen continuing with her duties (Credit: Buckingham Palace/YouTube)

One fan wrote on Instagram: “Sending prayers for Prince Phillip. Can’t believe she’s still working. Such dedication to service.”

“Lovely interview – especially as HM’s husband is so ill,” another said.

