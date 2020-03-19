Coronavirus: The Queen releases message of solidarity amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Queen has issued a message of solidarity for the UK as in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the monarch, 93, released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday (March 19) afternoon read: "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.

Buckingham Palace released the statement this afternoon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.

"At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.

The Queen spoke of the UK's "common goal" in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen continued: "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months.

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

The monarch and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, are at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace was forced to deny rumours that Prince Philip had passed away, with some on social media fearing the 98-year-old had died from COVID-19.

Twitter was awash with rumours the Duke of Edinburgh was dead, but a palace source insisted he was "absolutely fine".

