Loose Women's Carol McGiffin slammed for 'dangerous' lockdown coronavirus comment

Never one to shy away from saying what she thinks, on today's Loose Women Carol McGiffin told everyone she thinks a lockdown will make "no difference" to the spread of coronavirus.

Carol, who has just returned from a holiday in France, said: "I'm not sure it's going to make much difference."

But fans of the show were horrified by her "dangerous" comments.

Carol McGiffin thinks a lockdown will make "no difference" to the spread of coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Loose Women cancels studio audience for first time amid coronavirus outbreak

Taking to Twitter one wrote: "ITV should take Loose Woman off the air this second.

"Millions watching this and we have Carol spouting her dangerous views without a shred of credibility."

ITV should take #LooseWomen off the air this second. Millions watching this and we have Carol spouting her dangerous views without a shred of credibility. — Martin Cremin (@MartinCrem) March 19, 2020

While another slammed the star, he said: "Carol McGiffin on Loose Women now to tell us that she doesn't think lockdown will make any difference, despite all evidence to the contrary.

"Staggering that these imbeciles get to spread dangerous misinformation like this."

Carol McGiffin on #LooseWomen now to tell us that she doesn’t think lockdown will make any difference, despite all evidence to the contrary. Staggering that these imbeciles get to spread dangerous misinformation like this. — Jon Wallis (@Astraea1974) March 19, 2020

A third added: "Why did Carol laugh at the process of washing your hands. Ridiculous attitude people are dying."

Why did Carol laugh at the process of washing your hands. Ridiculous attitude people are dying. #LooseWomen — Mary (@mary_pippin1) March 19, 2020

Carol admitted that she was actually in two minds about coming back to the UK.

Read more: Linda Lusardi "extremely ill" with coronavirus

Calling out all the panic buyers on their behaviour, she said: "Mad people over here think they're never going to go out of the house again."

You're making me anxious just doing that.

And to fellow panellist Nadia Sawalha, who had been using antibacterial wipes, Carol said: "You're making me anxious just doing that."

Meanwhile, Stacey Solomon has been at home self-isolating with her family this week and is refused to shave her legs until she returns to the show - which was today (March 19).

Stacey Solomon refusing to shave her "abominable snowman legs" (Credit: Instagram/@Staceysolomon)

Read more: Denise Welch rants Piers Morgan should self-isolate for two years amid coronavirus crisis

While sitting on her bed with a cuppa Stacey posted a story on her Instagram, she wrote: "I know what you're thinking... 'if she has to self isolate maybe she'll find some time to shave those abominable snowman legs.'

"I might maybe, probably not."

Who knows if she did shave?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.