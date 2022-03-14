The Queen issues Commonwealth Day message as she makes vow

The Queen has made a vow as she issued her Commonwealth Day message on Monday.

Her Majesty, 95, didn’t attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey today as she’s reportedly been struggling with mobility issues.

On Monday, Prince Charles and Camilla joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the service.

However, the Queen still marked the occasion and issued a message ahead of the ceremony.

Her Majesty marked Commonwealth Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen’s Commonwealth Day message

The message read: “In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947…

“…that my life will always be devoted in service.

Read more: Worried Palace aides’ ‘warning to Queen’ ahead of Prince Philip service

“Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time.”

The Queen’s #CommonwealthDay message 👇 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 14, 2022

What else did the message say?

In addition, Her Majesty continued: “We are nourished and sustained by our relationships…

“…and throughout my life, I have enjoyed the privilege of hearing what the relationships built across the great reach and diversity of the Commonwealth have meant to people and communities.

“Our family of nations continues to be a point of connection, co-operation and friendship.”

The Queen has reportedly had mobility issues in recent months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the Queen said it’s a “place to come together to pursue common goals and the common good”.

The monarch concluded: “In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share…

“…as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all.

“And on this special day for our family – in a year that will include the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and the Commonwealth Games – I hope we can deepen our resolve to support and serve one another…

“…and endeavour to ensure the Commonwealth remains an influential force for good in our world for many generations to come.”

Read more: Queen ‘could miss Prince Philip service of thanksgiving’ following Harry ‘snub’

Buckingham Palace recently confirmed the Queen wouldn’t be attending the Commonwealth Day service.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Palace aides are advising the Queen to ‘pace herself’.

This is so she can attend the memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip later this month.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.