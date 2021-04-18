The Queen’s final gift to her husband Philip was revealed to be a beautiful wreath and handwritten note.

Her Majesty penned the black-edged card before tucking it into a hoop of stunning white flowers.

It is believed the card read: “In loving memory, Elizabeth.”

The Queen’s gift to her husband was a beautiful wreath and handwritten card (Credit: BBC)

Other reports, however, including in the Express, have suggested the Queen signed it ‘Lilbet’.

This is the nickname she was given as a child.

The Queen’s final gift: What flowers did she pick?

The stunning wreath was made up of white lilies, small white roses, white freesias, white wax flowers, white sweet peas and jasmine.

Together with her card, it was placed on top of Prince Philip’s coffin.

They sat alongside the Duke of Edinburgh’s Admiral of the Fleet Naval cap and sword.

The white wreath and note were placed on Prince Philip’s coffin (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Philip’s coffin was also draped with his personal standard before it was transported to St George’s Chapel on the back of a specially converted Land Rover.

The service got underway at 3pm yesterday (Saturday, April 17) and scenes of the Queen left the nation heartbroken.

Aged 94, she had to sit alone in the chapel due to COVID restrictions.

The nation’s heart breaks

Among those to comment on the sad scene was former Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Has there ever been a more heart-breaking picture of The Queen?

“The cruel separation and loneliness suffered by so many in this pandemic, now endured by the world’s most famous woman as she says goodbye to her husband of 73 years.

“Just devastating.”

Scenes of the Queen standing along broke the nation’s hearts (Credit: BBC)

Ruth Langsford, meanwhile, added: “My heart is breaking for her. RIP Prince Philip.”

Kate Garraway – who almost lost her husband Derek to COVID – told her followers: “So alone – my heart breaks for her and so so many others who have lost loved ones this year .

“Just shows whoever you are, the pain of grief and the loneliness it brings. #heartbreaking.”

Meanwhile, Prince Philip’s grandsons, William and Harry, reunited at the funeral for the first time in a year.

Although the were separated in the procession leading to the chapel, the boys exited together.

A leading expert has since told Entertainment Daily that they are “over the worst of their feud”.

TV body language analyst Judi James said their behaviour towards each other was “not contrived”.

