During the funeral of Prince Philip, Piers Morgan paid a heartfelt tribute to the Queen.

Her Majesty was seen sitting alone during the moving service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle because of COVID restrictions and social distancing.

And Piers and other celebs paid tribute to the monarch, who sat alone for the first time in 70 years.

https://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1383431934378868739

What did Piers say about the Queen during the funeral of Prince Philip?

Taking to his favourite social media platform, Twitter, Piers posted an image of the Queen sitting alone in the chapel.

The outspoken former GMB host said: “Has there ever been a more heart-breaking picture of The Queen?

Read more: Meghan Markle sends handwritten note and wreath to funeral of Prince Philip

“The cruel separation and loneliness suffered by so many in this pandemic, now endured by the world’s most famous woman as she says goodbye to her husband of 73 years.

“Just devastating.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Celebs were heartbroken by the image

There were more poignant posts by celebrities, who were deeply moved by the image of the Queen sitting alone.

Over on Instagram, Ruth Langsford wrote alongside the image of Her Majesty in the chapel: “My heart is breaking for her. RIP Prince Philip.”

Fearne Cotton also reacted to the heartbreaking image.

She said: “The shots on the BBC of Her Majesty The Queen alone are breaking my heart in two. A beautiful ceremony. A long, amazing life celebrated so perfectly.

The Queen sat alone, socially distanced, at her husband’s funeral is going to be an enduring image.

Comedian Omid Djalili said on Twitter: “The Queen sat alone, socially distanced, at her husband’s funeral is going to be an enduring image.

“When she said, aged 21 in April 1947 that she was going to serve her country, she meant every word of it. #PrincePhilipfuneral.”

The Prince was laid to rest today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did other celebrities say?

There were more celebrity tributes to the Duke during the funeral.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue shared an image of her meeting with the Duke.

She said: “RIP HRH Prince Philip. What an honour it was to meet at Windsor Castle.”

Read more: Prince Philip funeral: Fans ‘in tears’ as Duke’s carriage carries his hat and gloves

Elsewhere, former Strictly judge Darcy Bussell also paid tribute.

She wrote on Instagram: “In memory of Prince Philip I’m backing the effort to get one million more young people doing their DofE to show the potential today’s youth have.

“They are the leaders of today, tomorrow and the future.”