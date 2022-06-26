Glastonbury viewers have had a right royal laugh after ‘spotting the Queen‘ in a crowd.

One Twitter user’s post has gone viral after joking about the ‘appearance’ in the crowd during Robert Plant’s set.

And even though recent reports suggest the 96-year-monarch has made a “remarkable” comeback following recent mobility issues, it seems for the best the Queen isn’t actually in Somerset for the biggest festival of the summer.

Queen Elizabeth II recently had a big night out at the Jubilee equestrian show (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

The Queen ‘spotted at Glastonbury’?

The Queen has withdrawn from several events in recent weeks and months due to reported mobility issues.

These have included the State Opening of Parliament and several Platinum Jubilee occasions, including a Service of Thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.

Read more: The Queen’s ‘remarkable health comeback’ amid mobility issues

However, while tabloid claims indicated the Queen may be riding her horse again, ‘getting back on the horse’ with appearances to the extent of taking in the atmosphere at Worthy Farm would probably go against any doctor’s recommendations.

Nonetheless, the notion of the Queen heading to muddy fields to watch the Led Zeppelin legend gained traction on Twitter.

Imagine bumping into the Queen at Glastonbury? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Princess Beatrice, the Queen’s granddaughter, has been spotted at the festival this year.

But social media users joked other members of the royal family may be in attendance after one viewer of the BBC’s coverage made out for a lark that her grandmother was incognito at a gig.

The Queen has turned up at Glastonbury to watch Robert Plant. That disguise is fooling nobody #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/qmBVg4TN3z — Finn (@finn__sharky) June 24, 2022

“The Queen has turned up at Glastonbury to watch Robert Plant. That disguise is fooling nobody #Glastonbury,” they tweeted alongside a grab of a person wearing a blue hooded coat and sunglasses.

Robert Plant performs at Glastonbury (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Amid thousands of Likes and retweets, many Twitter users also contributed their own gags about the likeness.

“This made my day,” laughed one tweeter.

Another joked: “And she couldn’t even open Parliament, shocking.”

Referring to the ‘disguise’, someone else made out from the Queen’s perspective: “This is One’s low-key look. You ain’t seen One, right?”

Can you spot the Queen? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Glastonbury 2022

Others wondered whether the person had more of resemblance to the Queen’s late sister or daughter.

“Oh no that’s Princess Margaret I swear!” one person insisted.

Did she arrive on horseback to avoid the rail strike?

But someone else replied: “Looks more like Princess Anne!”

And another person agreed: “It really looks like Princess Anne!”

Read more: Lisa Riley supported by fans on ‘toughest day’ following heartbreaking family loss

Meanwhile, another person pondered: “Did she arrive on horseback to avoid the rail strike?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.