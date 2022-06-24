The Queen’s ‘remarkable health comeback’ amid mobility issues

The Queen has reportedly made a “remarkable” comeback after suffering mobility issues, and is now back riding her horse, according to latest news reports.

Despite reportedly being told to quit nine months ago, sources claim Her Majesty has started going for rides around Windsor again.

According to a source, the 96-year-old has “missed” her riding, adding to The Sun: “The Queen has enjoyed being on her horse again.”

The Queen is reportedly riding her horses again (Credit: BBC)

The Queen news

They also claimed: “The Queen had missed her riding over these nine months. She had been able to whizz around the castle’s Quadrangle in her golf buggy to walk her corgis.

“Riding again is a wonderful sign after all those worries we had about her health. To be able to do so at 96 is pretty remarkable.”

The Queen’s health has been a concern over recent months, especially after she missed several public engagements, including part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

She was a notable absentee at the thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral over the Jubilee weekend.

The Archbishop of Canterbury was supposed to give the sermon but had to cancel after testing positive for Covid.

The Queen is often a regular at Ascot (Credit: Splash News)

He was replaced by the Archbishop of York, the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell. He paid tribute to the Queen during his sermon while she reportedly watched from Windsor.

The Queen and horses

He said: “We all know that Her Majesty likes horse racing. And, Your Majesty, I’m rather assuming that you’re watching this on the television.”

He added: “Your Majesty, we’re sorry you’re not with us this morning, but we are so glad that you are still in the saddle. And we are all glad that there is still more to come.

“So, thank you for staying the course.

“Thank you for continuing to be faithful to the pledges you made 70 years ago.

“Thank you for showing us how service and faithfulness matter. People of all faiths and no faiths and people of goodwill together, we know, can learn from this.”

The monarch also missed out on Royal Ascot and was replaced by members of the royal family including Prince Charles and Camilla.

Writing in a welcome message in the event programme, she said: “I hope you all have an enjoyable and memorable time, and I wish connections of the horses running this week the very best of luck.”

