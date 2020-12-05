The Queen and Prince Charles are reportedly set for a ‘showdown’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March 2021.

This will mark one year since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal duties.

It was understood at the time that their titles and remaining duties to the Royal Family would be reviewed within a year’s time.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last year: “The Royal Family and Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.”

The Crown series four portrays Prince Charles in a negative light (Credit: SplashNews)

Why are Prince Charles and The Queen apparently upset with Harry and Meghan?

And The Queen and Prince Charles are reportedly unimpressed with their actions over the last year.

Especially their Netflix deal said to be worth over £100 million.

The latest series of The Crown on Netflix has caused public backlash against the Royal Family – especially toward Prince Charles and Camilla.

One royal reporter, Natalie Olivieri, thinks this could lead a showdown in the New Year.

Prince Charles will likely speak to Meghan and Harry about their Netflix deal (Credit: SplashNews)

How are the Royal Family reacting to Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal?

She told Australia’s Today news program: “It sounds like Harry and Meghan are in hot water again.

“It all comes down to this Netflix deal, worth £112m and the issue here is how Netflix has been portraying the Royal Family.

“Harry and Meghan are being accused of being hypocritical. Because they are taking money from the streaming giant.

“The Crown is Netflix’s biggest show. And Harry and Meghan need to make money now because they are no longer working royals.”

The Queen is set to review the ‘Megxit’ deal in March 2021 (Credit: SplashNews)

Before adding: “That Megxit deal is coming to a one-year review in March.

“The Netflix deal is said to be an issue of contention with the Queen and Prince Charles in particular at the Sandringham summit for next March.”

Meanwhile a royal insider has said that the Royal Family feel ‘trolled’ by Netflix.

A source told the Mail Online that the family feel persecuted by both The Crown and a new documentary about Princess Diana.



The new documentary is being promoted by Netflix on social media with a clip that shows Charles being cold towards Diana.

The Princess of Wales then appears to be crying as he jets off on his private plane

The royal insider said: “It’s one thing to make a drama that not even the writer claims is entirely factual.

“But for Netflix to use its corporate social channels to create and post material that is one-sided and at best feels like corporate trolling. It’s quite sinister.”

