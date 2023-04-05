Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh ‘feeling loss the most’ as royals prepare to mark Prince Philip’s anniversary

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is said to be the member of the royal family feeling the loss of Prince Philip “the most”, as the second anniversary of his death approaches this weekend (April 9).

Prince Philip sadly died at the age of 99 on 9 April 2021, just months before his 100th birthday. The royal family are now said to be preparing to mark the anniversary of Prince Philip’s death. But who will be feeling the loss the most?

Prince Phillip died on 9 April 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh predicted to ‘feel loss the most’ ahead of Prince Philip’s anniversary

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told us that he thinks Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh will feel loss the most as she was a “good friend” to both Philip and the late Queen.

He exclusively told ED!: “I think it will be Sophie who was a good friend to the Prince and the late Queen.”

He then went on to say that it will be a devastating time for all members of the royal family. Nick also claimed: “I am sure it will be a sad time for the whole family.”

I doubt we will ever see someone in the public eye like him again.

Nick went on to share how he thinks the royal family will mark Philip’s anniversary. He told us: “I think they will go to a church service and say a prayer for him during the Easter weekend in memoriam for him.”

The expert also went on to reveal that he doesn’t think we’ll see anyone quite like Prince Philip in the public eye again. He told ED!: “I doubt we will see someone like him, who was very uncensored. He said some very controversial things. I doubt we will ever see someone in the public eye like him again.”

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is said to be hardest hit by the loss (Credit: Cover Images)

‘A very special person’

Philip, who was married to the Queen for 73 years, died peacefully at Windsor Castle on 9 April. Breaking his silence on his father’s death outside of his Highgrove home, Charles said at the time: “As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously.

“My dear papa was a very special person. Someone who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him. And from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that.” He then added: “It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time.”

Philip was the longest-serving royal consort in world history. And the royal family are sure to honour him and his great works in next the coming days. Last year, the royal family paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh by holding a memorial service in his honour at Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony was attended by the late Queen, King Charles, Prince William and other senior members of the family. The royal family’s official Twitter account also posted an emotional tribute video featuring photographs of Philip throughout his life.

They captioned the post: “Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death.”

